A Ukrainian drone triggers warehouse explosions in Russia as a war of attrition grinds on

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian officials say a village in the western border region has been evacuated following a series of explosions after debris from a downed Ukrainian drone set fire to a nearby warehouse. Social media footage Sunday appeared to show rising clouds of black smoke in the Voronezh region while loud explosions could be heard in succession. The governor said that falling wreckage triggered the “detonation of explosive objects.” No casualties were reported. The strikes come after a Ukrainian military spokesperson told AP last week that Kyiv’s troops had retreated from a neighborhood on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, a strategically important town in the Donetsk region under a monthlong Russian assault.

