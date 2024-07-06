Vikings’ Khyree Jackson, 2 former college football players killed in car crash in Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police say Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson has been killed in a car crash in Maryland. The 24-year-old Jackson was one of three people who died Saturday in an overnight three-car crash in Prince George’s County. State police say 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr., were also killed. The Vikings released a statement saying the team spoke to Jackson’s family and is devastated. Jackson was a fourth-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft. He played two years at Alabama before finishing his college career at Oregon. Hazel played college football at Maryland and Charlotte, and Lytton played at Florida State and Penn State.

