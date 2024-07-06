Tank and the Bangas to pay tribute to their New Orleans roots at Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans group Tank and the Bangas got a big boost when they won a 2017 National Public Radio contest for “undiscovered bands.” Since then, the group has scored Grammy nominations in 2020 for “Best New Artist,” in 2023 for “Best Progressive R&B Album” and this year for “Best Global Music Performance.” On Sunday, Tank and the Bangas will bring their fusion of funk, soul, hip-hop and spoken word to the main stage of the Essence Festival of Culture to give fans a taste of their home city. The group’s lead singer says she’s excited about the performance and hopes it will draw new fans into their world.

