Russian strikes leave thousands in northern Ukraine without power and water

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes have left over 100,000 households without power in northern Ukraine and cut off the water supply to the regional capital of Sumy. Civilian casualties rose sharply in the country’s east where Russian shelling killed 11 civilians overnight. The northern Sumy region, which borders Russia, was plunged into dark after Russian attacks late on Friday damaged energy infrastructure. Hours later, a drone strike interrupted water supplies to the provincial capital of Sumy.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.