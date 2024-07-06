Hawaii governor says Biden could decide within days whether to remain in the presidential race

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says President Joe Biden could decide within days whether to remain a candidate for reelection. And Green told The Associated Press on Saturday that if Biden drops out, he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to replace Biden at the top of the ticket. Green says he thinks Biden will stay in the race unless he feels it’s not winnable or he feels that other voices in his inner circle say he shouldn’t run. He says ultimately Biden has to make the decision, and it shouldn’t come from anyone but his closest advisers and his heart.

