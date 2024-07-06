Forest fire has burned 4,000 acres in New Jersey but is now 65 percent contained, officials say

TABERNACLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving forest fire that has burned thousands of acres in southern New Jersey is now 65 percent contained. The blaze in the Wharton State Forest was reported early Friday. Officials believe it began in the area of the Batona Campground in Tabernacle, which was evacuated as a precaution. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Saturday that the blaze has now burned an estimated 4,000 acres, but they report having made “substantial progress” in containing the fire. Officials said crews were monitoring and improving containment lines and conducting burnout operations in pockets of unburnt fuel. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

