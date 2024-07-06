Crews search Lake Michigan for 2 Chicago-area men who went missing while boating in Indiana waters

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Crews are searching Lake Michigan for two suburban Chicago men who went missing while a large group of people were boating along northwestern Indiana’s coastline. Indiana conservation officer Alex Neel says strong winds and high waves were hampering Saturday’s search. He says 12 people were on the boat Friday afternoon off of Hammond, Indiana, when one man jumped into the lake and began struggling, prompting a second man to go in after him, only to begin struggling himself. A third man put on a life jacket and jumped in to help his two companions, but winds pushed him and the two other men away from the boat. The third man was later rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

