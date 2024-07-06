Church bells speak again in Spain thanks to effort to recover the lost ‘language’ of ringing by hand

JOANETES, Spain (AP) — The sound of church bells is a quaint bit of automated background noise for most people. But before newspapers, radio, telephones, television and the internet, it was bellringing that transmitted important information and knit together communities across Europe. Now a small school of bellringers in northeastern Spain wants to recover what director Xavier Pallàs calls an entire language of tolling. The initiative comes two years after UNESCO added manual bellringing in Spain to its compendium of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage. Pallàs’ students have learned how to toll out calls for village celebrations, warnings of bad weather or fire, baptisms, and deaths. He says bells could still “help mark the rituals that we need.”

