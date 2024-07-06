Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures

After hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and downgrading to a tropical storm, Beryl is expected to once again become a hurricane as it hurtles towards southern Texas by Sunday evening. Hurricane Beryl’s explosive growth into an unprecedented early storm shows the literal hot water the Atlantic and Caribbean are in right now and the kind of season they can expect. Beryl smashed storm records even before its major hurricane level winds approached land in Grenada. Experts say that’s mostly due to water temperatures as hot as the peak of hurricane season, in September.

