At Essence, Black Democrats rally behind Biden and talk up Kamala Harris, but she avoids the drama

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is leading a parade of Black Democrats who warn that the threat of another Donald Trump presidency is the most important calculation ahead of November. But in her appearance Saturday at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Harris did not mention President Joe Biden’s dismal debate performance or calls for the 81-year-old president to step down. It was a contrast to Congressional Black Caucus members who defended Biden forcefully. The dynamics reflect the difficult task for the White House and Biden’s campaign to handle the debate fallout. It’s especially tough for Harris. She’s Biden’s top lieutenant and defender. But if Biden steps aside, she is perhaps the favorite to replace him as Democratic nominee.

