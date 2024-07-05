The Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris has its windmill back, after a stunning collapse

PARIS (AP) — The red windmill is back atop the Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris. The mill’s huge sails inexplicably collapsed after a show earlier this year at the iconic venue. It’s an emblem of the surrounding Montmartre neighborhood and bohemian Paris lifestyle. Part of the cabaret’s illuminated sign crashed to the ground too, because of what its director called a technical problem. No one was hurt, and the mayor of Paris’ 18th district said the structure was not in danger. A new windmill was unveiled Friday in a special ceremony complete with can-can dancing. The Moulin Rouge marks its 135th anniversary this year.

