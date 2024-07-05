Shark attacks reported at Texas’ South Padre Island; 2 people bitten, at least 1 severely

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say shark attacks have disrupted Fourth of July celebrations at Texas’ South Padre Island. Two people were taken to the hospital with bites, at least one of them severe. City official Nikki Soto says police were called for the attack on the man who was severely bitten around 11 a.m. He was initially treated at the beach by firefighters and police. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said later Thursday in a statement that two people were bitten and two more “encountered” the shark but were not seriously hurt. Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy said officials believe a single shark about 6 feet long was responsible.

