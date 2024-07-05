Mount Everest’s highest camp is littered with frozen garbage, and cleanup is likely to take years

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — In the seven decades since Mount Everest was first conquered, thousands of climbers have scaled the peak, and many have left behind more than just their footprints. Tons of trash and several bodies remain on the icy slopes of the world’s highest mountain. The highest camp at South Col is littered with garbage that will take years to clean up. That’s according to a Sherpa who led a team this year that removed 11 tons of trash and four dead bodies that had been frozen for years. He estimates that as much as 50-60 tons of garbage remain at the South Col campsite.

