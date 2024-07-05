Fierce fighting breaks out as militias launch new attacks against regime in Myanmar’s civil war
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — New fighting has broken out in northeastern Myanmar, bringing an end to a Chinese-brokered cease-fire and putting pressure on the military regime as it faces attacks from resistance forces on multiple fronts in the country’s civil war. The Ta’ang National Liberation Army, one of three powerful militias that launched a surprise joint offensive last October, launched new attacks on regime positions last week in northeastern Shan state. Since then, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army has joined in, and by Friday combined forces from the two allied militias had reportedly encircled the strategically important city of Lashio, headquarters of the regime’s northeastern military command.