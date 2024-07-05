Court says social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but remain in EU as he awaits trial

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital has ruled that social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must remain within the European Union as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision Friday to allow Tate to leave the country was hailed by his spokesperson as a “significant victory and a major step forward” in the case. Tate, who has amassed 9.5 million followers on the social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

