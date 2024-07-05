Angels place 3B Luis Rengifo on 10-day injured list with wrist inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Luis Rengifo on the 10-day injured list on Friday because of inflammation in his right wrist.

Rengifo exited Wednesday’s game at Oakland after fouling a ball off his lower right arm near the wrist. He had an MRI on Friday. Rengifo ranked fifth in the majors with a .315 batting average and was tied for third in the American League with 22 steals.

The Angels also selected infielder Keston Hiura’s contract from Triple-A Salt Lake and transferred right-hander Andrew Wantz (right elbow inflammation) to 60-day injured list. ___

