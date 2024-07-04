Verdict expected for Iranian-born Norwegian man charged in deadly 2022 Oslo LGBT+ festival attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A verdict is expected Thursday in the case of an Iranian-born Norwegian man who is charged with terrorism in a 2022 attack at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo, Norway, in which two people were killed and nine seriously wounded at three locations. The Oslo District Court is to rule on whether Zaniar Matapour fired 10 rounds with a machine gun and eight with a handgun into the crowd, chiefly outside the London Pub, a popular gay bar. Prosecutors say Matapour, a Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, has sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group. The shooting shocked Norway, which has a relatively low crime rate but has experienced a series of attacks by individuals in recent decades.

