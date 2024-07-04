The suspect in the attempted assassination of Slovakia’s prime minister now faces terror charges

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s prosecutor general says the suspect in the attempted assassination on populist Prime Minister Robert Fico is now facing terror charges. The prosecutor said Thursday that the change is based on evidence the investigators obtained but has not immediately given further details. Fico has currently been recovering at home from multiple wounds he suffered in an assassination attempt on May 15 when he was shot in the abdomen in the town of Handlova.

