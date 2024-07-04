Profar homers, scores twice and prevents a run as Padres beat the Rangers 3-1 for series win

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit his 12th home run and the All-Star left fielder also threw out a runner at the plate as the San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 Thursday.

Profar had two hits and scored both times against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (1-2), who made only his third start of the season since offseason back surgery and a rehab disrupted by thumb soreness and a nerve issue. Profar singled and scored in the fourth, then went deep in the sixth for a 2-0 lead.

Rangers rookie left fielder Wyatt Langford had two defensive gems of his own to prevent runs, and also had an RBI single for their only score.

Padres starter Michael King (7-5) struck out five while giving up one run over 5 1/3 innings. Robert Suarez, the third Padres reliever, worked around a leadoff walk to Langford in the ninth for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Scherzer allowed three runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and a walk.

San Diego (48-43) has won 11 of its last 14 games, including two of three to take the series against the reigning World Series champions. Texas is 17-31 since May 10, two days before dropping out of first place in the AL West, and matched its season worst of nine games under .500 at 39-48.

Profar, the former Ranger who was voted in Wednesday as an All-Star starter, preserved San Diego’s 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when he threw out Adolis García trying to score on a two-out single to left by Leody Taveras.

After Profar scored in the top of fourth on a double by Donovan Solano, the Padres designated hitter was thrown out at the plate by Langford’s one-hop strike to catcher Andrew Knizner for the final out after David Peralta’s single.

Langford, the fourth overall draft pick last July, ended the Padres second with his leaping and reaching catch against the eight-foot wall in left to take an apparent home run away from Ha-Seong Kim. Scherzer emphatically pumped his right arm coming off the mound after that catch.

Rangers: RHP Josh Sborz (right rotator cuff strain) struck out two while throwing only 12 pitches over 1 1/3 innings in his seventh rehab appearance since June 16, and averaged 93.6 mph on his fastball. Manager Bruce Bochy, without elaborating, said that the reliever will be back soon. … RHP Tyler Mahle, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in May 2020, is scheduled for his second rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. … RHP Grant Anderson was recalled from Round Rock and infielder Davis Wendzel was optioned back to the Triple-A team.

Padres: Back home to open a three-game series against Arizona on Friday night.

Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-4, 3.40 ERA) pitches against Tampa Bay in the opener of another series at home.

