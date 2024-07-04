Peru’s Congress approves statute of limitations for crimes against humanity committed before 2002

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The Peruvian Congress has approved a law establishing a statute of limitations for crimes against humanity committed before 2002, a decision that human rights organizations have warned could encourage impunity and thwart investigations into serious abuses. It could also benefit figures including former president Alberto Fujimori and retired military personnel accused of — or even convicted for — crimes committed between 1980 and 2000 during an internal armed conflict that left thousands of victims. According to the Peruvian prosecutor’s office, the legislation will have a direct impact on 550 victims and 600 cases, including investigations and judicial processes that would be archived or dismissed by statute of limitations.

