Multiple injuries reported after July 4 fireworks malfunction in Utah stadium, news report says

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Several people were injured when fireworks misfired and struck members of the audience inside a football stadium during a Fourth of July celebration in Utah. KUTV-TV reports the accident occurred Thursday during the opening ceremonies of the annual Stadium of Fire event at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, the campus football stadium of Brigham Young University. Provo Police Department spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland says the exact number and severity of injuries was not immediately available. Videos posted on social media show individual fireworks veering off from the cluster sent into the sky and landing among rows of spectators in the stands at the outdoor arena. After a short delay the BYU police allowed organizers to proceed with the event, which featured the Jonas Brothers.

