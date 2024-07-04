LAFC beats Galaxy 2-1 before 70,076 at Rose Bowl to take over Western Conference lead

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Kei Kamara and Denis Bouanga scored four minutes apart late in the first half, and Los Angeles Football Club beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Thursday night in front of 70,076 at the Rose Bowl in a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

It was the second-largest crowd in MLS this season, surpassed only by the 72,610 for Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on April 13 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Last year’s game drew an MLS-record 82,110 to the Rose Bowl, which was the Galaxy’s home for their first seven seasons (1996-2022).

Gabriel Pec scored for the Galaxy, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. LA (11-4-7) and Real Salt Lake both have 40 points, but RSL is in second place due to a better goal differential.

LAFC has gone unbeaten in its last 10 MLS matches (9-0-1) to move into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference with 43 points (13-4-4).

Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy made saves on shots by Mateusz Bogusz and Ilie Sánchez in the 39th minute before LAFC converted one minute later on Kamara’s header off a corner kick by Bogusz.

It was Kamara’s 147th regular-season goal in MLS, second in league history. Bogusz has had a goal or assist in 10 straight games.

Kamara nearly scored again on a header in the 77th minute, but McCarthy made a diving stop to keep it within one goal.

Bouanga scored his 14th goal of the season in the 44th minute when he converted a penalty shot. LAFC was awarded the penalty shot when video review confirmed Galaxy defender Julian Aude tripped Eduard Altuesta just inside the penalty area.

LAFC hasn’t lost an MLS contest since May 11, a span of nine matches (8-0-1). In addition to his scoring output, Bouanga leads the club with a career-best nine assists, many of which have set up LAFC’s 2024 breakout star, Bogusz, who has contributed to a goal in nine consecutive matches.

The Galaxy got on the board in the 56th minute when Pec scored from 8 yards out. Miki Yamade was able to get past four LAFC defenders and maintain possession before making the short pass to Pec.

After 23 editions of El Tráfico, the series is even at 9-9-5. LAFC has a 49-48 advantage in goals.

