Britain’s top players at Wimbledon stick to tennis on UK election day
AP Sports Writer
LONDON (AP) — Some of Britain’s top tennis players are avoiding election talk like double-faults at Wimbledon. Polls opened Thursday morning in the U.K.’s first national election in almost five years but Britain’s rising stars are sticking to the tennis at the All England Club. Jack Draper says he has no interest in politics. Katie Boulter doesn’t want to talk about it. A smiling Emma Raducanu claimed on election eve that she “didn’t even know it was tomorrow.”