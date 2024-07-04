ATV crashes into pickup on rural Colorado road, killing 2 toddlers and 2 adults

BRUSH, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say an all-terrain vehicle crashed into a pickup truck on a rural road on Colorado’s plains, killing two toddlers and two adults. The Colorado State Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon after the driver of a Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle went through a stop sign and hit a Ram 5500 traveling through the intersection of two county roads. The four who died were all in the ATV. The driver of the Ram suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Authorities say alcohol is suspected of playing a role in the crash.

