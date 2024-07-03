Taliban and U.S. envoys have discussed the release of 2 American prisoners at third Doha meeting

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban’s delegation to the third United Nations-led Doha meeting on increasing engagement with Afghanistan met with U.S. envoys on the sidelines and discussed the two Americans imprisoned in the central Asian country. Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters in Kabul Wednesday that the meeting aimed at “finding a solution.” He also said, “we also have prisoners in America, prisoners in Guantanamo. We should free our prisoners in exchange for them.” Special Representative Tom West and Special Envoy Rina Amiri met directly with the Taliban, according to State Department spokesman Vedant Patel. It was the first time that representatives of the Afghan Taliban administration attended the UN-sponsored meeting in the Qatari capital

