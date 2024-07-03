Nathan’s Famous Independence Day hot dog contest set for NYC — minus its usual muncher

NEW YORK (AP) — Competitive hot dog eaters from around the world are competing in New York City on Independence Day to see how many franks they can eat in 10 minutes. Perennial champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut isn’t participating in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest this year due to a sponsorship tiff. That means any mega-eater could clinch the men’s “mustard belt” on Thursday. Bragging rights could also go to female competitors. Chestnut holds the record for most hot dogs eaten in competition. Contestants say anyone who can down 50 or more on Thursday has a shot at the top prize.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.