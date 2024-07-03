Hosei Kijima scores first goal in MLS as St. Louis beats Earthquakes 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hosei Kijima scored his first goal in MLS, Eduard Löwen also scored a goal and St. Louis City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 Wednesday night to snap a nine-game winless skid.

Löwen, on the left side, slipped a shot between a pair of defenders, past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Will Yarbrough and into the net to give St. Louis (4-7-10) a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

Kijima scored on a volley off a set piece to make it it 2-0 in the 41st. Indiana Vassilev lofted a perfectly-placed free kick over a line of defenders to a charging Kijima for the tap-in finish.

San Jose (3-16-2) has lost seven games in a row and is winless — with just one tie — in 10 straight.

Yarbrough finished with six saves for the Earthquakes.

Roman Bürki, who stopped one shot, had his sixth shutout of the season for St. Louis.

St. Louis had 57% possession and outshot San Jose 23-7, 8-1 on target.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer