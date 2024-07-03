Far-right National Rally candidates, including one who wore Nazi cap, scrutinized in French election

PARIS (AP) — As it stands on the threshold of power in France, the far-right National Rally is facing scrutiny about some of the candidates it hopes will help it secure a ruling majority in legislative elections on Sunday. They include a woman it has pulled from the high-stakes race over a photo of her wearing a World War II-era Nazi officer’s cap. Revelations by media and citizens risk puncturing the polished image that National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has sought to craft of her party to shed its historical links to antisemitism, racism and France’s painful WWII collaboration with the Nazi occupation.

