Coco Gauff reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon, says she not feeling pressure

LONDON (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over qualifier Anca Todoni of Romania. She won on No. 1 Court, where Gauff made her memorable Grand Slam debut five years ago when she upset five-time champion Venus Williams at age 15. The second-seeded Gauff says the court “is always a special place for me to play on.” The 19-year-old Todoni is from Romania and was making her Grand Slam debut.

