At least 7 arrested in Germany and Sweden on suspicion of committing war crimes in Syria

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least seven people have been arrested in Germany and Sweden on suspicion of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes in Syria in 2012-2014. The authorities in the two countries said Wednesday that four were arrested in Germany and three in Sweden in a coordinated effort. Germany’s federal prosecutor said they were “strongly suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians.” Some of those arrested also were suspected of torture.

