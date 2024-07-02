Skip to Content
Yuma 928 baseball teams advance to NCS World Series in San Diego

Brittany Milstead
By
today at 7:55 PM
Published 7:57 PM

Both the 13U and 11U teams made in to the championship tournament, which takes place Tuesday through Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Yuma area baseball teams are representing the Desert Southwest in San Diego.

Yuma 928 Baseball had both their 13U and 11U teams advance to the National Championship Sports World Series.

The tournament will take place from Tuesday July 2 to Sunday July 7.

The 11U team will play their first game on July 3 at 8:00 a.m.

As for the 13U team, they lost their first game 6-1 on Tuesday, but will be back in action on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m as well.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

