Biden administration proposes rule for workplaces to address excessive heat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is proposing a rule aimed at addressing excessive heat in the workplace, as tens of millions of people in the U.S. are under heat advisories due to blistering temperatures. If finalized, the measure unveiled Tuesday by the Democratic president would protect an estimated 36 million U.S. workers from injuries related to heat exposure on the job — establishing the first major federal safety standard of its kind. Those affected by excessive heat in the workplace include farmworkers, delivery and construction workers, landscapers, gardeners and workers in warehouses, factories and kitchens.

