COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Intelligence officials in Norway says that a Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to spy for China. The country’s domestic security agency said that the unidentified person was arrested Monday. The suspect will face a court hearing later Tuesday in Oslo. The agency, known by the initials PST, said only that it was “a matter of national security” and that the suspect was arrested as he arrived in Norway from China on Monday. In its annual threat assessment published in February, PST said that China “will be a significant intelligence threat in 2024.”

