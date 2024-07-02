2 aid workers killed in the latest violent attack in eastern Congo’s conflict
Associated Press
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Two aid workers have been killed in eastern Congo when their convoy was attacked. Aid group Tearfund announced the attack in a statement late Monday. The killings on Sunday are the latest in a series of attacks targeting aid groups and residents in the region. The U.N. says more than 170 such security incidents have targeted humanitarian workers. Violence in the province has worsened in recent weeks as security forces battle more than 120 armed groups. The M23 rebel group has been the most active in the region.