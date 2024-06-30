North Korea test-launches 2 ballistic missiles, after end of new US-South Korea-Japan drill

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has test-launched two ballistic missiles in a northeastern direction. Monday’s launches by North Korea came a day after it vowed “offensive and overwhelming” responses to a new U.S. military drill with South Korea and Japan. South Korea’s military says the North Korean missiles were launched 10 minutes apart in the North Korea’s southeastern town of Jangyon. The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the first missile flew 370 miles and the second missile 75 miles. The second missile’s distance is far shorter than reaching the waters off North Korea’s east coast. South Korean media say the second missile highly likely crashed in the North’s inland area.

