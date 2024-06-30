Impromptu LGBTQ+ protest in Istanbul after governor bans Pride march

ISTANBUL (AP) — A group of more than 100 pro-LGBTQ+ protesters have gathered in Istanbul in an impromptu demonstration for Pride after the local governor banned their march. The demonstrators waved rainbow flags and read a statement before quickly dispersing when police arrived on Sunday. The Istanbul Pride Committee said that there were “unconfirmed” reports of at least 15 protesters being detained. A statement from the Istanbul governor’s office early Sunday said that it wouldn’t allow “various illegal groups” to hold the unauthorized march and fenced off Istanbul’s central Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue where Pride marches usually take place.

