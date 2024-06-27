The Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho for now in a limited ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Idaho hospitals to provide emergency abortions for now in a procedural ruling that leaves key questions unanswered. Thursday’s ruling could mean the issue ends up before the conservative-majority court again soon. The ruling came after an opinion was briefly posted on the court’s website accidently and quickly taken down. The Biden administration had argued doctors must be allowed to provide emergency abortions when a pregnant patient’s health is at serious risk. But Idaho said its law does allow abortions to save the life of a pregnant woman and federal law doesn’t require wider exceptions.

