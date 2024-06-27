Swedish police investigate three unexplained deaths at an electric vehicle battery plant

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police are looking into the unexplained deaths of three men who died within a short period after working at a local electric vehicle battery plant in the Arctic. Officers said Thursday that they wanted to find out whether the tragedies are linked, a crime has been committed or if they are a string of accidental workplace fatalities. The deaths have puzzled Swedish media which have reported about the deaths at Northvolt’s plant in Skelleftea, some 620 kilometers (385 miles) north of Stockholm. A police investigator said “there is some kind of indication that there has been some type of exposure in one of the cases” but he didn’t rule out anything.

