Ship attacked in Red Sea in latest maritime assault likely carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A ship traveling through the Red Sea has reported being hit in an attack likely carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the latest in the campaign targeting shipping over the Israel-Hamas war. The ship issued a radio call off the coast of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida saying it had been struck. That’s according to the private security firm Ambrey, which added that a warship in the area was responding to the attack. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center later also reported the attack, saying that military authorities in the area were investigating. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack. It can take hours or even days for them to acknowledge their assaults.

