Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t make the debate stage. He faces hurdles to stay relevant

PHOENIX (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., won’t be with his better-known rivals when they debate in Atlanta. And aside from a livestreamed response to Thursday’s debate, Kennedy also has nothing on his public schedule for the coming weeks. After a busy spring hopscotching the country, Kennedy appears to be taking a breather. Kennedy’s absence from the stage when Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump debate carries risk for him. Kennedy lacks money for a firehose of television commercials. And Kennedy has to spend much of the money he does have to secure ballot access.

