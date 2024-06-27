Police clash with protesters in Kenya as the military patrols the streets
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police have clashed with protesters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi before planned protests against a contentious finance bill. Protesters who said last week that they would march to the State House on Thursday say they still don’t trust President William Ruto even after he said the tax hikes would be withdrawn and budget cuts would be made. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday urged the young protesters to call off planned protests and give dialogue a chance. Thousands of protesters stormed Kenya’s parliament on Tuesday. They burned parts of the building and sent lawmakers fleeing.