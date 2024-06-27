Biden and Trump go head to head: How to watch the first general election presidential debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Thursday’s presidential debate starts at 9 p.m. Eastern. It will be hosted by CNN and moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are taking part. Not only is it the first-ever matchup between a sitting president and a former one, but it’s also the first debate for either candidate in this year’s election. The setting is CNN’s studios in Atlanta. Unlike the Republican primary debates, no audience will be present.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.