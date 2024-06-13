Skip to Content
Level 3 Sex Offender Notification – Joshua Campbell

YCSD
By ,
Published 11:33 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff's Department (YCSD) has issued a level 3 sex offender notification for 44-year-old Joshua Campbell.

According to YCSD, he is living on North Somerton Ave. and West Main St. in Somerton, Arizona.

He's described as a 5'9" man, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Campbell pleaded guilty to one county of Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault in New Hampshire in 2004.

He also pleaded guilty to one county of Failure to Obtain or Carry a Valid Identification Card or Driver's License in Arizona in 2015.

YCSD says Campbell has a high risk to reoffend.

