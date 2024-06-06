Yuma Fire Department opens new station

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Fire Department held a dedication and grand opening June 6 for its newest fire station.

Fire Station Seven is the city of Yuma’s newest fire station located near the foothills near Walmart to bring faster response times to that part of the city.

“We’re happy to now announce we’re running a fire engine out of this station,” said Yuma Fire Department Public Information Officer David Padilla.

While it has been operating for the past three weeks, Thursday was the station’s official grand opening.

The new station has been under construction for the past three years.

The fire department shares why it chose this location for the newest station.

“Station location is based on resource allocations so we look at the surrounding area we look at the call volume and then we try to place our fire station where they’re going to be most effective at responding quickly to fires and medical calls,” said Padilla.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls shares how this new station represents just how much Yuma is growing.

“Hallmark or cornerstone that really signifies the growth of our community this is only needed becuase we’re growing so strongly and we’re growing out here in the east part of the city so we need to make sure have the response times,” said Mayor Nicholls.

Kourtney Mcclellan, a neighbor of the station, feels even safer for having a new fire station close to home.

“I actually feel a lot safer now that I know there’s one literally minutes from my house I live a minute or two from here it’s kind of nice if there is an emergency they’re right here and I don’t have to wait ten plus minutes to get here,” said Mcclellan.

YFD is actually currently planning to build another fire station but there is no timeline as to when construction will begin.