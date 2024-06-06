Skip to Content
Imperial County Board of Supervisors approve road repair funding resolution

Imperial County Executive Office
Published 12:42 PM

Meeting highlights approval for list of roads

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors have approved a resolution for a list of roads to receive funding, as well as other highlights during their meeting June 4.

Funding for the resolution will be received from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, originally requested by Imperial County Director of Public Works John Gay.

The Board's meeting also highlighted the following:

  • Proclaiming June 2024 as Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month (in the Imperial Valley)
  • A Gateway Service Area providing essential public services (such as maintaining and improving infrastructure)
  • Approved dates for the consent calendar to reconvene for future meetings

A recording of the meeting and their calender can be found here.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

