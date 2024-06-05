Kofa cadets receive top honors at rifle championship

Multiple placed highly out of hundreds of participants

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (MCJROTC) at Kofa High School have received recognition at the National Rifle Association (NRA) championship.

The recognition is as follows:

Cadet Mildreth Hernandez (Third overall, received the Bronze National Championship Medal)

Cadet Jasmine Escalera (Third in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps category, 17th overall)

Cadet Karla Borel (Seventh in the JROTC category, 25th overall)

Cadet Delila Mendez (Eighth in the JRTOC category, 28th overall)

Kofa JROTC team (Third overall out of 25 teams)

Kofa JROTC team (Second in the Scholastic JRTOC category)

According to the Yuma Union High School District, the Kofa team received their "first ever" top honors recognition after Cadet Hernandez placed third out of 152 competitors.

This has been an incredible year for our team, and there is still one more national event this summer to wrap up the season. Major Todd Birney, KHS JROTC Instructor Major Todd Birney

The Kofa JROTC team will be going to Ohio from June 19-23 for the Civilian Marksman Program National Championship.

Stay with KYMA for more on the team.