Transportation Plan finalized for vehicle access north of Yuma

More than 60 miles to be made available to the public

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced the finalization of a transportation plan for the areas north of Yuma.

The Imperial Hills Travel and Transportation Management Plan Environmental Assessment identified vehicle routes that could be made around Imperial Dam and Martinez Lake.

“The final plan will guide management of roads, primitive roads and trails to provide access for multiple land uses and conserve important resources, and we look forward to working with user groups, local and county governments, and state agencies to implementing the management plan over the next few years.” Ray Castro, Field Manager of the Yuma Field Office Ray Castro

According to BLM, about 117 miles of routes were evaluated to take into account the needs of the public, as well as access to resources. Over 60 miles of routes are planned to be for vehicles, and the rest will be for private use.