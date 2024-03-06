Skip to Content
Yuma City Council seats up for election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will have three open seats this year up for grabs.

In order to run as a candidate, be at least eighteen years of age, a United States citizen, a resident of the City of Yuma, and collect a minimum of 675 valid signatures.

“Now is the window for people who want to run for city office so we have three seats on the city council and one for municipal court judge that will be up for election this cycle," stated Dave Nash, City of Yuma Public Affairs Coordinator.

Candidates have until April 1 to submit their application packets.

The Arizona Primary Election is on July 30.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

