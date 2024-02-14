FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps to arrive over the next couple of days

Temps will rise within the 70's range over the next 48 hours

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The weather pattern through at least the weekend will support continued dry and tranquil conditions across the region.

Weak high pressure will allow for further warming going into this weekend with highs across the lower deserts warming into the mid 70s with a few areas warming into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Prospects for rain across the area next week continue to dwindle with dry conditions favored to persist and temperatures expected to remain near to above normal.