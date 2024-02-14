Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps to arrive over the next couple of days

KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:12 PM
Published 3:16 PM

Temps will rise within the 70's range over the next 48 hours

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The weather pattern through at least the weekend will support continued dry and tranquil conditions across the region.

Weak high pressure will allow for further warming going into this weekend with highs across the lower deserts warming into the mid 70s with a few areas warming into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Prospects for rain across the area next week continue to dwindle with dry conditions favored to persist and temperatures expected to remain near to above normal.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content