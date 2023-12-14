Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances of rain beginning to form for Imperial County

By
today at 3:11 PM
Published 3:15 PM

Slight rain chances are starting to pop up for next week in the Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will continue to run a few degrees above normal across the region today, with warming temperatures to well above normal going into this weekend.

Dry conditions will persist through the weekend and into early next week, with a change in pattern potentially increasing precipitation chances towards the middle of next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content