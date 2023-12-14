FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances of rain beginning to form for Imperial County
Slight rain chances are starting to pop up for next week in the Imperial Valley
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will continue to run a few degrees above normal across the region today, with warming temperatures to well above normal going into this weekend.
Dry conditions will persist through the weekend and into early next week, with a change in pattern potentially increasing precipitation chances towards the middle of next week.